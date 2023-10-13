"Calling All Angels" Friday Ride Home Playlist 10-13-23

According to the dictionary, an Angel is: "a spiritual being believed to act as an attendant , agent, or messenger of God, conventionally represented in human form with wings and a long robe ." Well, I beg to differ and will add an "Angel" can also have fur and be represented in dog or animal form! Or represented in human form but wearing lots of color and sparkly things ie: my mom! Or maybe it's a voice or voices in your head saying wise things that seem to come out of nowhere, that guide you to the next right thing? So many possibilities! And so many songs about this phenomena which is why I created and curated this playlist today for The Friday Ride Home. May the Angels guide you to the next right thing. Peace.