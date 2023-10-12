© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Straight Ahead Southern Rock from Dusty Bo Blazes A New Trail with "Messaround"

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 12, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT
Dusty Bo's new single "Messaround"
Dusty Bo
Dusty Bo's new single "Messaround"

Hard working guitarist and songwriter Dusty Bo just released a Southern rock banger called "Messaround", his new single on the heels of last year's The Vulture & The Fox album. Recorded in Nashville at Sundog Studio and co-written with fellow Kentuckian Luke Powers, the song gets right to the point and doesn't mess around! Dusty is currently on tour with The Contraband who back him up with an expert rhythm section. He'll be back in KY on November 11 at The Legends of Bourbon festival in Paris, KY. Until then, enjoy a slice of movin' groovin' southern rock and roll with "Messaround" now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPK
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
