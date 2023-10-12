listen hear! Song of the Day: The Vaccines "Heartbreak Kid"

British indie-rockers The Vaccines recently shared news about their upcoming album, Pick-Up Full Of Pink Carnations, set for release on January 12. According to lead vocalist Justin Young, the new record is, “about loss and coming to terms with that loss – not necessarily grieving for it, but trying to get a new understanding of it.”

The first preview of the new project is the lead single, “Heartbreak Kid.” It’s classic Vaccines with its infectious melody, catchy chorus and searing guitar riffs. Speaking about the inspiration behind the track Young offered, “There are two types of people in the world – people that have had their heart broken and people that haven’t had their heart broken yet. ‘Heartbreak Kid’ is a call to arms, a reminder that in a world where too many of us feel too detached too often, facing your feelings head-on can make you feel more alive, even if it feels like the world is ending. It’s a song to keep you company on the busy freeway that connects loss to discovery.”