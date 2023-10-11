Laufey on the bewitching line where jazz meets pop

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, Icelandic singer-songwriter Laufey takes us on a journey into her latest LP, 'Bewitched.' Laufey shares her unique path of transitioning from a classical music upbringing to discovering the world of jazz, which played a pivotal role in shaping her musical identity.

The discussion delves into the storytelling aspect of her new album, painting a picture of the narrative it weaves. Laufey reveals that 'Bewitched' serves as a musical exploration of themes like independence and love, offering a multifaceted listening experience.

Laufey reflects on her educational journey, attending the prestigious Berklee School of Music, and emphasizes the significance of artists understanding the business side of the music industry. The conversation then reflects on the runaway success of her single 'From The Start,' her co-writing experience with Dan Wilson, and the touching gesture of writing a letter to her 13-year-old self, assuring her that brighter days are ahead.

