Today's ear X-tacy: Culture Club "Karma Chameleon"

British new wave group Culture Club released their highly successful album Colour By Numbers on October 10, 1983. It was the follow-up to their 1982 debut, Kissing To Be Clever. The album reached number one on the UK charts, and number 2 in the US. To date it has sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

The album was preceded by the release of the hit single "Karma Chameleon", which is considered to be the album’s signature track. It reached number one on the charts in several countries, including the US.

Colorful Culture Club frontman Boy George who was a fixture on MTV in the early 80’s explained: "The song is about the terrible fear of alienation that people have, the fear of standing up for one thing. It's about trying to suck up to everybody. Basically, if you aren't true, if you don't act like you feel, then you get Karma-justice, that's nature's way of paying you back.”