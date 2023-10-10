listen hear! Song of the Day: Josh Ritter & Aoife O'Donovan "Strong Swimmer" (Duet)

They have been wanting to work together for years. Josh Ritter and Aoife O’Donovan finally found the opportunity and recorded a new duet version of Ritter’s song, “Strong Swimmer.” The original version of the song appeared on Ritter’s latest album, Spectral Lines, released earlier this spring.

Speaking about the collaboration, Ritter shared, “When people talk about truly incredible musical thinkers, I always put Aoife right up there. She really gets songs in whole new ways, and she’s generous enough to share that kind of insight with the rest of us.”

O’Donovan added, “It was a joy to collaborate with Josh on a new version of this gorgeous song. He is truly one of the absolute finest songwriters of our generation, and "Strong Swimmer" really spoke to me on a deeply human level.”