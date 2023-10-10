© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: John Prine "Hello In There" (New York City, 2001)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 10, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Legendary folk musician John Prine was born on this day in Maywood, Illinois in 1946. The singer-songwriter learned to play guitar at the age of 14 and later attended Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music, but was in no hurry to make a life of being a musician. After returning from US Army service in the late 1960s, Prine returned to Chicago and worked as a mailman. He initially wrote songs as a hobby, but after building a reputation in local clubs, Prine found himself in the midst of Chicago's folk revival.

After being invited by Kris Kristofferson to tour as his opening act, Prine released his self-titled debut album in 1971. The critically acclaimed work has only become more loved and respected with time. Over the next few decades, Prine would release music featuring his touching writing style that has influenced generations of writers after him.

This video finds Prine in Manhattan during an appearance on the music concert series Sessions at West 54th performing his 1971 song "Hello In There".

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.