IT'S ALIVE: John Prine "Hello In There" (New York City, 2001)

Legendary folk musician John Prine was born on this day in Maywood, Illinois in 1946. The singer-songwriter learned to play guitar at the age of 14 and later attended Chicago's Old Town School of Folk Music, but was in no hurry to make a life of being a musician. After returning from US Army service in the late 1960s, Prine returned to Chicago and worked as a mailman. He initially wrote songs as a hobby, but after building a reputation in local clubs, Prine found himself in the midst of Chicago's folk revival.

After being invited by Kris Kristofferson to tour as his opening act, Prine released his self-titled debut album in 1971. The critically acclaimed work has only become more loved and respected with time. Over the next few decades, Prine would release music featuring his touching writing style that has influenced generations of writers after him.

This video finds Prine in Manhattan during an appearance on the music concert series Sessions at West 54th performing his 1971 song "Hello In There".