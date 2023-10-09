Today's ear X-tacy: Talking Heads "Once In A Lifetime"

On October 8, 1980, the Talking Heads released their fourth studio album, Remain In Light.

"We didn’t get it quite right," said David Byrne of the band's attempts to emulate African pop on album, "but in missing, we ended up with something new."

The album includes their classic track, “Once in a Lifetime.” It was released as the lead single and was produced and co-written by Brian Eno.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame lists it as one of the "500 Songs that Shaped Rock and Roll", and Rolling Stone ranked it at number 27 on its 2021 list of "The 500 Greatest Songs of All Time". WE think it’s pretty amazing as well.

The music video was directed by Byrne and choreographer Toni Basil.