Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 10-6-23 This one's for Dad!

Today's Friday Ride Home was the Vintage Cocktail Hour featuring some of my Dad's favorites and in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday on 10-6-23. Really, every one of these I do are for him because he inspired the idea to begin with! He loved music and imparted that love to me. We would listen to a big band radio show on drives through Kentucky on our Sunday afternoons together. He also had a remarkable memory and would tell me all about the artists we were listening to be it Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, or the velvet tones of the great Ella Fitzgerald (his favorite singer). My dad, Stuart Snyder, served in WWII in the Navy Seabees, stationed in the South Pacific. He didn't talk much about it but I know it had a profound effect on him. He was also a dancer and a very good one I am told by my mom and others. He passed away on October 30th in 2016 at the age of 93. He worked until he was 92! I hope he is dancing now in the Great Ballroom in the sky to Glenn Miller's Moonlight Serenade.