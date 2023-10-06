© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist 10-6-23 This one's for Dad!

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 6, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Laura Shine's Dad who would have been 100 today and inspired the creation of The Vintage Cocktail Hour
Nancy Snyder
Laura Shine's Dad who would have been 100 today and inspired the creation of The Vintage Cocktail Hour

Today's Friday Ride Home was the Vintage Cocktail Hour featuring some of my Dad's favorites and in honor of what would have been his 100th birthday on 10-6-23. Really, every one of these I do are for him because he inspired the idea to begin with! He loved music and imparted that love to me. We would listen to a big band radio show on drives through Kentucky on our Sunday afternoons together. He also had a remarkable memory and would tell me all about the artists we were listening to be it Glenn Miller, Benny Goodman, or the velvet tones of the great Ella Fitzgerald (his favorite singer). My dad, Stuart Snyder, served in WWII in the Navy Seabees, stationed in the South Pacific. He didn't talk much about it but I know it had a profound effect on him. He was also a dancer and a very good one I am told by my mom and others. He passed away on October 30th in 2016 at the age of 93. He worked until he was 92! I hope he is dancing now in the Great Ballroom in the sky to Glenn Miller's Moonlight Serenade.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.