Today's ear X-tacy: Matthew Sweet "Girlfriend"

Alt rock/power pop singer-songwriter and musician Matthew Sweet was born October 6, 1964. In 1991, Sweet released his third album, Girlfriend. It’s considered to be one of the best albums of the 1990’s.

The music video for the title track "Girlfriend" aired frequently on MTV, MuchMusic and Night Tracks. It featured clips from the anime film Space Adventure Cobra.

The song is considered to be Sweet's breakout single and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Happy Birthday Matthew!

