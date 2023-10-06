© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Today's ear X-tacy: Matthew Sweet "Girlfriend"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 6, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


Alt rock/power pop singer-songwriter and musician Matthew Sweet was born October 6, 1964. In 1991, Sweet released his third album, Girlfriend. It’s considered to be one of the best albums of the 1990’s.

The music video for the title track "Girlfriend" aired frequently on MTV, MuchMusic and Night Tracks. It featured clips from the anime film Space Adventure Cobra.

The song is considered to be Sweet's breakout single and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Happy Birthday Matthew!

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.