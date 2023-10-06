IT'S ALIVE: Paramore "This Is Why" (New York, 2022)

Paramore is celebrating the one year anniversary of their latest album This Is Why today with the release of Re: This Is Why. The LP is described by the band as "almost a remix album", and includes remixes, re-writes, and a bonus B-side. Guests include Foals, the Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Zane Lowe, Wet Leg, DOMi & JD Beck, Remi Wolf, Bartees Strange, Romy, Claud, and Julien Baker.

This video finds the band last year promoting the original version of the album on an airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is in top form, and Hayley Williams is fully in her element; a must-watch!