IT'S ALIVE: Paramore "This Is Why" (New York, 2022)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Paramore is celebrating the one year anniversary of their latest album This Is Why today with the release of Re: This Is Why. The LP is described by the band as "almost a remix album", and includes remixes, re-writes, and a bonus B-side. Guests include Foals, the Linda Lindas, Panda Bear, Zane Lowe, Wet Leg, DOMi & JD Beck, Remi Wolf, Bartees Strange, Romy, Claud, and Julien Baker.

This video finds the band last year promoting the original version of the album on an airing of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The band is in top form, and Hayley Williams is fully in her element; a must-watch!

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

