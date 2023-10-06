© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Bar drunk optimism is explored in new single from Runaway Souls

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published October 6, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT
Runaway Souls new single "Less Than Anything" is out now!
Brian Segal
Runaway Souls new single "Less Than Anything" is out now!

"Less Than Anything" is the new single from Louisville band Runaway Souls. It features great vocal interplay between the two lead singers as if they're the ones in the bar getting ready for a potentially disastrous affair. The band describes it best:
Runaway Souls latest submission is a mix of jaded, worn-out pessimism running into it’s nemesis; bar-drunk optimism.

It’s not just a song about two red flags waving at each other across a bar. It’s also that, but it’s mostly a story about two people taking one last chance on love.

All of this is set against a funky keyboard riff, some great vocal harmonies between Ashley Vega and David Thomas, and a harmony guitar lead to set the stage. Recorded at BBD Labs and produced by Donnie Bott.

Runaway Souls are:

David Thomas- vocals

Ashley Vega- vocals

Darren Barker- guitars

Brian Segal- guitars

Woody Woodmansee- keys

Donnie Bott- bass and production

Jim Becker- drums

Check out their video below. The song is now out and streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.