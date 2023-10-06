Bar drunk optimism is explored in new single from Runaway Souls

"Less Than Anything" is the new single from Louisville band Runaway Souls. It features great vocal interplay between the two lead singers as if they're the ones in the bar getting ready for a potentially disastrous affair. The band describes it best:

Runaway Souls latest submission is a mix of jaded, worn-out pessimism running into it’s nemesis; bar-drunk optimism.

It’s not just a song about two red flags waving at each other across a bar. It’s also that, but it’s mostly a story about two people taking one last chance on love.

All of this is set against a funky keyboard riff, some great vocal harmonies between Ashley Vega and David Thomas, and a harmony guitar lead to set the stage. Recorded at BBD Labs and produced by Donnie Bott.

Runaway Souls are:

David Thomas- vocals

Ashley Vega- vocals

Darren Barker- guitars

Brian Segal- guitars

Woody Woodmansee- keys

Donnie Bott- bass and production

Jim Becker- drums

Check out their video below. The song is now out and streaming.