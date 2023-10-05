listen hear! Song of the Day: Sleater-Kinney "Hell"

Indie rock legends Sleater-Kinney announced their upcoming 11th album, Little Rope, with the release of the video for the new song, “Hell.”

The new 10 song project from Carrie Brownstein and Corin Tucker was partially inspired by the deaths of Brownstein’s mother and stepfather while vacationing in Italy.

According to the band’s press release, the album’s songs, “veer from spare to anthemic, catchy to deliberately head-turning. As Brownstein and Tucker moved through the early aftermath of the tragedy, elements of what was to become the emotional backbone of Little Rope began to form – how we navigate grief, who we navigate it with, and the ways it transforms us. The result is a collision of certainty and uncertainty evident from the first few spare seconds [of ‘Hell’].”

The black-and-white video for “Hell” was directed by Ashley Connor and stars Miranda July.