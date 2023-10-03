© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Today's ear X-tacy: The Police "Driven To Tears"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published October 3, 2023 at 6:30 AM EDT
album artwork
/
A&M Records

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10.


The Police released their third studio album, Zenyatta Mondatta, on October 3, 1980. It produced the hit singles "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da".

The album was highly successful and won two Grammy Awards: Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "Don't Stand So Close to Me" and Best Rock Instrumental Performance for "Behind My Camel".

In 1979, after seeing television reports of starving children, and images of people living in extreme poverty, Sting composed the song “Driven To Tears.” Written in a hotel room while on tour, Sting believes it's the only song he ever wrote on the road. It was one of the first politically themed songs the Police released, and it’s today’s ear X-tacy.

Music
John Timmons
