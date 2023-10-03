SoundTRAX: "Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist"

15 years ago today Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist dropped and you have to figure a movie that references a playlist in the title ought to feature some quality tunes. And you'd be right.

The movie follows the title teens played by Michael Cera and Kat Dennings. Their meet-cute starts when Norah needs Nick to pretend to be her boyfriend to get back at a mean girl— who also happens to be the girl who recently dumped Nick.

The evening develops into Nick and Norah not only searching for a secret show being performed by their favorite band (the unfortunately named Where's Fluffy) and trying to find Norah's drunken friend.

Even if the movie doesn't appeal to you, the soundtrack is truly worth your time.

Not only is the film's composer Mark Mothersbaugh of Devo— who also provides the movie's theme song— but Band of Horses, Vampire Weekend, We Are Scientists, Shout Out Louds, Bishop Allen, and Richard Hawley also make appearances. I'm also giving it bonus points for including Big Star's Chris Bell on it, as well.

But for today's SoundTRAX selection I'm going with a buoyantly fun song from a gentleman who also makes a cameo in the film as a deli customer.

For the 15th anniversary of Nick & Norah's Infinite Playlist, it's Devendra Banhart with "Lover,"