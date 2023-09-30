Talking Heads' Jerry Harrison: "Madonna & Mick Jagger wanted to steal ideas from Stop Making Sense"

Join Kyle Meredith in an exclusive conversation with Jerry Harrison, the esteemed keyboardist and guitarist of Talking Heads, as they celebrate the 40th anniversary of 'Stop Making Sense.' This iconic album not only recently received a deluxe edition vinyl set but also returned to theaters and IMAX screens, courtesy of a new deal with A24. Harrison shares the behind-the-scenes story of how this deal came to fruition and what it took to reunite the four original members for live Q&A sessions around the film.

Discover the magic behind the new Dolby Atmos remix and the invaluable lessons Harrison learned from Brian Eno regarding technology in music. Dive into the rehearsal process that led to the creation of the legendary 'Stop Making Sense' performance and the band's peak years when they considered themselves one of the best in the world.

Harrison opens up about the profound and healing experiences of reconnecting with the original Talking Heads members. He also discusses why he's reduced his work as a music producer, shedding light on his upcoming projects, including a show centered on The Runarounds, a spinoff of The Outer Banks.

Watch the interview above and then check out the video below.