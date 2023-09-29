© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Rufus Wainwright Reflects on his Folk Roots to Playing with an Orchestra on 91.9 WFPK

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 29, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT
Rufus Wainwright's Want Symphonic
New City Music
Rufus Wainwright's Want Symphonic

Rufus Wainwright visited WFPK before his show at The Louisville Palace with The Louisville Orchestra on September 30th for his latest project Want Symphonic. The show covers two of his early albums Want One (2003) and Want Two (2004). In addition to this endeavor, he also released a new album called Folkocracy, a beautiful collection of some of his favorite folk songs with many special guests including John Legend, David Byrne, Chaka Khan, and others. In our conversation, we discussed his upbringing by his famous parents, what inspired his latest album, and a song from the album Want One called "Beautiful Child" that he wrote while on hallucinogens a long time ago. You can listen to that song below plus one from his new album Folkocracy that features Brandi Carlile.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
