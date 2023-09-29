Friday Ride Home Playlist: My Baby Blue - songs from TV 9-29-23

Ever hear a song on TV then afterward, you never hear it the same way again? Yeah, me too. There are so many but I picked a handful from a few shows that featured songs that changed my relationship to those songs forever, now coupled with storylines or images from the television show they appeared on. Whenever I hear "Baby Blue" by Badfinger which originally came out in 1971, I can't help but think of the series finale of Breaking Bad. The song's first line is "Guess I got what I deserved"...and so it goes for Walter White, the main character of the show. Or the series finale of The Sopranos or Six Feet Under conjuring up the endings of those brilliant shows with incredible music. Hope you enjoy the mix and as always, thanks for listening!