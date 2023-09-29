© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Friday Ride Home Playlist: My Baby Blue - songs from TV 9-29-23

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 29, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT
Music on TV for The Friday Ride Home
Maconga
Music on TV for The Friday Ride Home

Ever hear a song on TV then afterward, you never hear it the same way again? Yeah, me too. There are so many but I picked a handful from a few shows that featured songs that changed my relationship to those songs forever, now coupled with storylines or images from the television show they appeared on. Whenever I hear "Baby Blue" by Badfinger which originally came out in 1971, I can't help but think of the series finale of Breaking Bad. The song's first line is "Guess I got what I deserved"...and so it goes for Walter White, the main character of the show. Or the series finale of The Sopranos or Six Feet Under conjuring up the endings of those brilliant shows with incredible music. Hope you enjoy the mix and as always, thanks for listening!

Tags
Music WFPK
