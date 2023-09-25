SoundTRAX: "Singles"

It was 31 years ago this month that Singles launched its flannel-clad self into movie theaters and into the hearts of grunge fans worldwide.

Lest I seem like I'm mocking this 1992 effort from Cameron Crowe, fear not, because I love both the film and the music therein.

I was young and single when it came out so it hit home in a multitude of ways.

You know, the horror show that is dating. How men and women view relationships in decidedly different ways. How musicians don't always make ideal boyfriends. (I'm looking at you, Cliff Poncier.)

That's Matt Dillon's character for those who haven't see the movie, plus there's also Campbell Scott, Kyra Sedgwick, and Bridget Fonda.

There are also cameos from Crowe stalwarts Eric Stoltz and Jeremy Piven, but I think we can all agree the most fun comes from seeing Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder, Jeff Ament, and Stone Gossard playing Dillon's bandmates in "Citizen Dick."

There are additional club performances from Alice in Chains and Soundgarden, with the latter's Chris Cornell also appearing in a funny moment I won't ruin for you.

With a movie that is clearly a love letter to the music of Seattle, it's not surprising that most of the soundtrack is comprised of artists past and present from that region.

Screaming Trees, Mudhoney, Heart's Ann and Nancy Wilson as The Lovemongers, Jimi Hendrix, and Mother Love Bone join the aforementioned bands on the compilation, as well as non-Washington State residents like Smashing Pumpkins.

In fact I'm probably breaking protocol with today's SoundTRAX selection, because this particular artist doesn't hail from Seattle either, but Minneapolis.

His pioneering band had broken up the year before and not only did he contribute his first two solo tracks to the film, he also provided the score.

For the 31st anniversary of Singles, it's Paul Westerberg of The Replacements with "Dyslexic Heart."