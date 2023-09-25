Longtime Louisville songwriter Tyrone Cotton has a new album coming and we get the first taste of it with "Man Like Me"

We have seen and heard Tyrone Cotton for years making music in the Louisville music scene but rarely release any recordings...until now. Maybe he was waiting for the right time with the right people and if so, he has definitely found them with producer Josh Kaufman and drummer Ray Rizzo who has collaborated with Cotton for years. He also has the support of a new label out of Charleston, S.C. called The Record Assembly. Cotton just released the title track to the new album which is due November 17, 2023 called Man Like Me. About the new song, Cotton says:

“Man Like Me” started with a phone call. I was speaking to someone I really didn’t know so well at the time, but later he became a good friend. We talked a bit about a windstorm that had hit Louisville. The storm was pretty bad, and I didn’t have power for over a week. He told me that we had it coming, and it was all due to someone he had a beef with that was from Louisville. I was picking up a strong vibe that he had disdain for this person. I felt like I was listening to something that I shouldn’t have been hearing. It felt a little dangerous and mysterious, and I was intrigued. There were no apologies. I made some notes. Around the same time I was reading a book, Five Families on the history of the Mafia in the America. I let my imagination go to work. The storyteller comes out of the gate with empathy: “I understand…”. There is a contrast of textures: soft and gritty.”

The single "Man Like Me" is now streaming.