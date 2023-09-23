Barry Manilow's Musical Legacy: 50 Years of Hits and New Albums

In a new conversation with Kyle Meredith, music legend Barry Manilow shares insights into his current tour, album milestones, and exciting upcoming releases. The iconic singer reveals his heartfelt commitment to supporting high school music programs during his tour stops, reflects on the power of melodies that propelled his success as a commercial jingle writer, and expresses his admiration for electronic artists like Underworld, Fat Boy Slim, and Claptone.

Manilow dives into the details of his latest album, "Night Songs II," and the anticipation surrounding the premiere of his musical "Harmony" on Broadway. He also takes us on a journey through the stories behind his debut album, now celebrating its 50th anniversary, and the enduring charm of "Manilow Sings Sinatra," which turns 25. Additionally, Manilow offers a sneak peek into his upcoming projects, including a pop album and a Christmas album.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.