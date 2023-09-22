IT'S ALIVE: Minnie Riperton "Lovin' You" (1975)

Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day! Summer is officially coming to an end, but today is a day to celebrate one of its sweetest gifts. The first trace of the ice cream cone was found in the early 1800's, and in 1904, it was featured at the world's fair in St. Louis. In 1912, a Portland, Oregon inventor named Frederick Bruckman patented a machine designed specifically to quickly make the perfect ice cream cone. Nabisco became one of the first companies to mass produce ice cream cones when they purchased his company in 1928.

By the mid-20th century, ice cream cones had become a staple in American culture. In 1974, Minnie Riperton famously graced the cover of her album Perfect Angel with a melting ice cream cone. The album produced her signature song "Lovin' You", and this video finds her performing the tune on an airing of Burt Sugarman's Midnight Special.