IT'S ALIVE: Minnie Riperton "Lovin' You" (1975)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 22, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

Today is National Ice Cream Cone Day! Summer is officially coming to an end, but today is a day to celebrate one of its sweetest gifts. The first trace of the ice cream cone was found in the early 1800's, and in 1904, it was featured at the world's fair in St. Louis. In 1912, a Portland, Oregon inventor named Frederick Bruckman patented a machine designed specifically to quickly make the perfect ice cream cone. Nabisco became one of the first companies to mass produce ice cream cones when they purchased his company in 1928.

By the mid-20th century, ice cream cones had become a staple in American culture. In 1974, Minnie Riperton famously graced the cover of her album Perfect Angel with a melting ice cream cone. The album produced her signature song "Lovin' You", and this video finds her performing the tune on an airing of Burt Sugarman's Midnight Special.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

