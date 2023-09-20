© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

IT'S ALIVE: David Bowie "Fame" (Vancouver, 1983)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 20, 2023 at 12:50 PM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

David Bowie achieved his first number one hit in the US with his Young Americans single “Fame” on this day in 1975. The song is contrast with his 1972 song “Star,” which presented the idea of fame and stardom in a very inviting light. By the time “Fame” was written, Bowie had achieved the fame he had only previously imagined, and his views on the subject evolved into a much more cynical perspective.

A chance encounter with John Lennon led to the former Beatles’ contribution to the track. In addition to co-writing credits, Lennon also provided additional vocals and guitar.

This clip features Bowie performing the hit song in Vancouver during his Serious Moonlight Tour in 1983.

Music
Otis Junior
Otis is the late morning host on WFPK. Email Otis at ojunior@lpm.org
See stories by Otis Junior

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.