IT'S ALIVE: David Bowie "Fame" (Vancouver, 1983)

David Bowie achieved his first number one hit in the US with his Young Americans single “Fame” on this day in 1975. The song is contrast with his 1972 song “Star,” which presented the idea of fame and stardom in a very inviting light. By the time “Fame” was written, Bowie had achieved the fame he had only previously imagined, and his views on the subject evolved into a much more cynical perspective.

A chance encounter with John Lennon led to the former Beatles’ contribution to the track. In addition to co-writing credits, Lennon also provided additional vocals and guitar.

This clip features Bowie performing the hit song in Vancouver during his Serious Moonlight Tour in 1983.