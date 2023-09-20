© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical

Alien Occupation and Tiffany Haddish: Exploring 'Landscape's' Dark World

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published September 20, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT

Director Corey Finley takes us inside the new sci-fi comedy-drama Landscape With Invisible Hand

Corey Finley joins Kyle Meredith to delve into his latest film, "Landscape With Invisible Hand," a thought-provoking story set in a world where an occupying alien species' bureaucratic rule has left Earth's population impoverished and jobless as two teenagers embark on a daring plan to secure their families' futures.

Finley explains his motivation for adapting the M.T. Anderson book and elaborates on the sci-fi films of the 80s and indie cinema of the 90s that influenced his work. He reflects on the casting choices, including Tiffany Haddish, Kylie Rogers, Asante Blackk, and Josh Hamilton, and how they brought the characters to life.

The conversation delves into the curious fascination of the aliens with 1950s American television, offering a glimpse into Finley's own perspective on the dark future and Artificial Intelligence. Additionally, he discusses the film's music and the contributions of composer Michael Abels, which serve as a captivating soundtrack to the story.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.