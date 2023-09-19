Today's ear X-tacy: The English Beat "Save It For Later"

"Save It For Later" is a song written and recorded by British new wave band The English Beat (known in the UK as The Beat). The track was released as a single from the band's third and final studio album, Special Beat Service in 1982. It remains one of the group’s most popular songs.

The song was written by English Beat guitarist Dave Wakeling who explained, "I wrote it when I was a teenager. I wrote it before The Beat started. And it was about turning from a teenager to someone in their 20s, and realizing that the effortless promise for your teenage years was not necessarily going to show that life was so simple as you started to grow up.”

“So it was about being lost, about not really knowing your role in the world, trying to find your place in the world. So, you couldn't find your own way in the world, and you'd have all sorts of people telling you this, that, and the other, and advising you, and it didn't actually seem like they knew any better. So it was like keep your advice to yourself. Save it - for later."

