listen hear! Song of the Day: Micky Dolenz "Shiny Happy People"

The last surviving member of the Monkees, Micky Dolenz, is releasing his R.E.M. covers EP, Dolenz Sings R.E.M., scheduled for release November 3rd on 7A Records.

The new project has Dolenz covering the band’s 1981debut single “Radio Free Europe,” their 1992 hit “Man on the Moon,” and the 2004 deep cut “Leaving New York.” The first preview is the baroque-pop inspired re-imagining of 1991's “Shiny Happy People.” The accompanying video features home video clips of Dolenz in his childhood.

Apparently, it’s a mutual admiration. R.E.M. once stated that they were fans of The Monkees and had been an influence on them. Dolenz says he’s a huge fan of the Athens, Georgia group as well.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, R.E.M.’s Michael Stipe gave the EP his full approval, “These songs are absolutely incredible. Micky Dolenz covering R.E.M. Monkees style, I have died and gone to heaven. This is really something. ‘Shiny Happy People’ sounds incredible (never thought you or I would hear me say that!!!). Give it a spin. It’s wild. And produced by Christian Nesmith (son of Michael Nesmith). I am finally complete.”

Dolenz added: “Once again, this EP reaffirms my long-held conviction that a solid recording always begins with solid material. You don’t get much more solid than R.E.M. What a joy to sing these classics and honor a team of outstanding writers”.

We've included the R.E.M. original video as well: