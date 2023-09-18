Madison Beer on the music of the 60s, personal growth, & being inspired by The Beatles

Madison Beer joins Kyle Meredith for a conversation about her latest album, "Silence Between Songs." The pop sensation opens up about her personal journey of growth through therapy and self-care. She candidly shares her affinity for 60s music, drawing inspiration from the iconic sounds of that era.

During the interview, Beer also reveals which track on her new collection was inspired by The Beatles' timeless classic, "Yesterday." She delves into the creative process behind developing the LP, emphasizing her commitment to ensuring it retains the essence of a classic album. Madison touches on the significance of writing about her brother, Ryder, and explains how the album's title holds a profound connection to her own life.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.