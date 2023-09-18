© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Wilco "Cousin"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 18, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT
Peter Crosby
/
Wilco

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Wilco has shared “Cousin,” the title track from their upcoming album set to release 9/29 on the band’s own label dBpm. It’s the second preview from the Chicago band following the lead single, “Evicted.” The new track explores intense family dynamics, depicting a fight between cousins, who ultimately come to peaceful terms.
Watch the lyric video below.

“I’m cousin to the world,” Tweedy said about the LP in a statement. “I don’t feel like I’m a blood relation, but maybe I’m a cousin by marriage. It’s this feeling of being in it and out of it at the same time.”

Cousin is Wilco’s 13th studio album, and was produced by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon. It’s the first time they’ve brought in an outside producer since their 2004 album, A Ghost Is Born.

Le Bon said in a statement, “The amazing thing about Wilco is they can be anything. They’re so mercurial, and there’s this thread of authenticity that flows through everything they do, whatever the genre, whatever the feel of the record. There aren’t many bands who are able to do, this deep into a successful career, successfully change things up.”

