In the studio: Joy Oladokun "Maybe I saw a lane that I as a writer could fill"

It was her first-ever performance in Louisville! Just hours away from taking the stage at Bourbon & Beyond Festival 2023 last Friday, Joy Oladokun graced WFPK members with an intimate, acoustic performance. She’s currently on a headlining tour in support of her latest album, Proof of Life.

I addition to her three song set, she spoke with WFPK's John Timmons about many topics including how her duet with Chris Stapleton came to be, her latest tour, and how she’s taken inspiration from her parents, church, Motown and the desert. We love the way she incorporates The Verve’s “Bittersweet Symphony” into her final tune “Look Up.”

We thank all of our members and their support for making this very special appearance possible. We look forward to Joy’s return!