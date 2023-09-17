© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Matthias Schweighöfer on Gal Godot’s Heart of Stone, A.I., & classic needle drops

Kyle Meredith
Published September 17, 2023

Tom Harper and Matthias Schweighöfer dig into the new Netflix action film and the possibility of sequels

With "Heart of Stone" now available on Netflix, director Tom Harper and actor Matthias Schweighöfer join Kyle Meredith to delve into the action-packed film starring Gal Gadot. The two engage in a conversation about how the movie mirrors our current discussions surrounding Artificial Intelligence (A.I.) and its looming impact on their respective professions. Additionally, they explore the intricacies of Schweighöfer's character, highlighting the contrast between the intimate acting moments he was able to achieve amidst the adrenaline-pumping action sequences featuring Gadot.

Matthias also shares his vision for the perfect action sequence song for his character, dropping a hint that it's a classic from Rod Stewart. Meanwhile, Harper reveals how the timeless track "I Want To Know What Love Is" by Foreigner provides the backdrop for one of the film's more comical scenes. As the question of a potential franchise lingers in the air, the duo shares their thoughts on the matter and contemplates what it might entail for a future slow-motion action scene featuring Matthias.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

