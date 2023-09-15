New single from Silver Spoons will help you reset for the Season

Louisville indie-pop trio Silver Spoons has released a gorgeous new single called "North Fork Season" penned by singer/songwriter and guitarist, Gabe Riggs. The song is about having a wonderful Summer in a beautiful place then transitioning back to the Fall season. Gabe says about the song:

"The North Fork region of New York has this incredible charm, and I was fortunate enough to spend some time in Greenport a few years ago. I loved seeing how people could escape the city to these beautiful coastal areas and have these opportunities to reset. 'North Fork Season' is an attempt to capture the essence of those moments when the world feels alive, and relationships blossom under the warm sun and the nostalgic feeling of transitioning back to life with the seasons."

"North Fork Season" is now streaming.