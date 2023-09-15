© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

New single from Silver Spoons will help you reset for the Season

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
New single from Silverspoons
Gabe Riggs
New single from Silverspoons

Louisville indie-pop trio Silver Spoons has released a gorgeous new single called "North Fork Season" penned by singer/songwriter and guitarist, Gabe Riggs. The song is about having a wonderful Summer in a beautiful place then transitioning back to the Fall season. Gabe says about the song:

"The North Fork region of New York has this incredible charm, and I was fortunate enough to spend some time in Greenport a few years ago. I loved seeing how people could escape the city to these beautiful coastal areas and have these opportunities to reset. 'North Fork Season' is an attempt to capture the essence of those moments when the world feels alive, and relationships blossom under the warm sun and the nostalgic feeling of transitioning back to life with the seasons."

"North Fork Season" is now streaming.

Tags
Music WFPKArts and Culture
Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
See stories by Laura Shine
Related Content

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.