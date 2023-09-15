© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

listen hear! Song of the Day: Ane Brun "Hand In The Fire"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 15, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT
Baloon Ranger Recordings

WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Earlier this year, Norwegian alt-pop artist Ane Brun released the retrospective album, Songs 2013-2023, a collection of some of her best work from the last decade. It also included the beautiful and previously unreleased track, “Hand in the Fire.”

Speaking about the introspective song Brun said, “I wrote this song on a day off in a Tuscan garden in the summer of 2022. I was sketching on my small Martin guitar, accompanied by birds singing and a hot Italian sun. What is it to be completely you, to be completely free?”

For the accompanying video, Brun enlisted the help of members of the Gothenburg Opera Dance Company.

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.