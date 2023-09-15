listen hear! Song of the Day: Ane Brun "Hand In The Fire"

Earlier this year, Norwegian alt-pop artist Ane Brun released the retrospective album, Songs 2013-2023, a collection of some of her best work from the last decade. It also included the beautiful and previously unreleased track, “Hand in the Fire.”

Speaking about the introspective song Brun said, “I wrote this song on a day off in a Tuscan garden in the summer of 2022. I was sketching on my small Martin guitar, accompanied by birds singing and a hot Italian sun. What is it to be completely you, to be completely free?”

For the accompanying video, Brun enlisted the help of members of the Gothenburg Opera Dance Company.