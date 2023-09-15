Friday Ride Home Playlist: Jimmy Buffett 9-15-23

On September 1, 2023 we lost one of the great songwriters and musicians of the 1970's to present day, Jimmy Buffett at age 76. Jimmy sold over 20 million records in his lifetime, 8 of which were certified gold, and 9 certified platinum and multi-platinum. He filled the airwaves with his songs about island life and escapism especially in the 70's and 80's and had a rabid following of "Parrotheads". He was also an incredible businessman with restaurants, hotels, beverages, and brands of products that made him worth over a billion dollars in net worth. His music made us feel good and offered a way out of our busy lives with dreams of sailing, fishing, and enjoying life to its fullest. We pay tribute to this remarkable man and musician playing some of his hits and fan favorites today on The Friday Ride Home. The music lives on!