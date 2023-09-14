IT'S ALIVE: Amy Winehouse "Stronger Than Me" (Later... with Jools Holland, 2003)

Amy Jade Winehouse was born on this day in 1983. The singer-songwriter was born in London to Janis, a pharmacist, and Mitch, a taxi driver and window panel installer. Many of Janis’ brothers were jazz musicians, and along with her father’s love for Frank Sinatra, they instilled a love for jazz in Amy at a young age. At 14, she got her first acoustic guitar, and began writing songs soon after.

The earliest days of her career began singing in local bands. In 2000, she earned the role of featured female vocalist in the National Youth Jazz Orchestra. Singer, and Amy’s close friend, Tyler James sent her music to an A&R executive, and in 2002, she was signed to Simon Fuller’s 19 Management.

After spending some time being developed by management, and working with producer Salaam Remi, her debut album Frank was released on October 20, 2003. The work was a jazz/hip-hop fusion that was met with immediate critical acclaim. Her second album, Back to Black, focused more on influences from girl groups and soul music of the 1950s and 60s. It earned her international recognition, and numerous accolades, including six Grammy nominations and five wins.

This video finds her at the beginning of her professional career, promoting her debut album Frank with a performance of “Stronger Than Me” on Later… with Jools Holland.