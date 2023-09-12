Today's ear X-tacy: Talking Heads "Burning Down The House"

It’s quite possibly one of the best concert films ever made. This month in 1984, the Talking Heads released the soundtrack to their ground breaking concert film, Stop Making Sense. The original album release featured 9 tracks. To coincide with the 40th anniversary of the Jonathan Demme directed film, the soundtrack has been reissued with two previously unreleased tracks.

WFPK morning host Mel Fisher recently wrote about the film and the band’s four original members reuniting for the first time in 21 years.

