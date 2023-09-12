IT'S ALIVE: The Carpenters "We've Only Just Begun" (Tokyo, 1974)

The Carpenters released their hit song “We’ve Only Just Begun” today in 1970. With music by Roger Nichols and lyrics by Paul Williams, the recording became the group’s second single to be certified gold, and earned them two Grammy awards in 1971.

The composition was first used for a bank commercial, hoping to appeal to newlyweds. Richard Carpenter saw the commercial and recognized Paul Williams’ voice, as they were both signed the A&M Records. After running into Williams, he asked him if there was a complete version of the song, and sure enough, he had another verse and chorus prepared.

This video features The Carpenters performing what many consider their signature song at The Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan in 1971.