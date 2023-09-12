© 2023 Louisville Public Media

IT'S ALIVE: The Carpenters "We've Only Just Begun" (Tokyo, 1974)

Louisville Public Media | By Otis Junior
Published September 12, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT

It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!

The Carpenters released their hit song “We’ve Only Just Begun” today in 1970. With music by Roger Nichols and lyrics by Paul Williams, the recording became the group’s second single to be certified gold, and earned them two Grammy awards in 1971.

The composition was first used for a bank commercial, hoping to appeal to newlyweds. Richard Carpenter saw the commercial and recognized Paul Williams’ voice, as they were both signed the A&M Records. After running into Williams, he asked him if there was a complete version of the song, and sure enough, he had another verse and chorus prepared.

This video features The Carpenters performing what many consider their signature song at The Nippon Budokan arena in Tokyo, Japan in 1971.

