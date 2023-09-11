listen hear! Song of the Day: Sabina Sciubba "Paris Tropical"

Singer, composer, actress, and founder of the Grammy-nominated group Brazilian Girls, Sabina Sciubba recently released her third solo album, Sleeping Dragon.

For the album track, “Paris Tropical,” Sciubba invited pianist Jason Lindner (David Bowie’s Blackstar) to play synth on song, which she says; “illustrates a walk through Paris… a sequence of metaphors describing my impressions of Paris.”

“I had been working on this song for some time, but never had recorded a version I was happy with. I had almost lost hope, but something pulled me to it, I wanted to give it another chance, so I asked Jason Lindner to play synth on it,” says Sciubba. “We recorded late night at Officina Sonora Bigallo studios in Florence. It was magical: in that moment, Jason incorporated exactly what I had tried to say in the lyrics: an odd juxtaposition of cultural elements which fuse into something new.”

The accompanying video, directed by GOLDKIND, illustrates that contrast, with Sciubba dancing through neon-bright renderings of the city’s historic sites, accompanied by tropical animals.

Commenting on the video, she said, “Renaissance paintings, gray zinc roof, etiquette and aloofness, sophistication and classical culture clash with the bright mix of colors and languages, youth, nightlife, social unrest, rage and effervescence. The tension between an antique society and their more recent colonial past, the energy and friction which is generated by different cultures cohabiting has always fascinated me. There seems to be an abyss between the one and the other, but somehow it melts into one chaotic abstract painting.”

