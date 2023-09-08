IT'S ALIVE: Allison Russell "The Returner" (Bentonville, AR, 2023)

Allison Russell released her second solo album The Returner today, following the critically acclaimed 2021 solo debut Outside Child. Prior to those records, the Canadian folk artist performed with groups like Po’ Girl, Our Native Daughters, and others. The release of Outside Child brought Russell widespread praise, including three Grammy nominations and other various prestigious accolades.

Russell described The Returner as “about being here now, and being consciously celebratory of the fact that we get to be here now, that every single one of us breathing and present on the planet has survived the pandemic, has survived all kinds of things, and we’re here and we’re together and we can dance and we can have joy.”

This clip finds Allison Russell at The Momentary in Bentonville, AR performing the title track of The Returner earlier this year.