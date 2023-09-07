listen hear! Song of the Day: The Rolling Stones preview new album with lead single "Angry"

With the release of the new single, “Angry,” The Rolling Stones have shared the news of their upcoming album, Hackney Diamonds. It’s their first record of original material in 18 years, and set for release on October 20th. The straight ahead rocker is accompanied by a video that stars Euphoria actress Sydney Sweeney.

Commenting on the new project, Mick Jagger said, "I don't want to be big headed but we wouldn't have put this album out if we hadn't really liked it. We said we had to make a record we really love ourselves. We are quite pleased with it, we are not big headed about it, but we hope you all like it."

The album features a guest appearance by Lady Gaga. Other rumored guest stars include Stevie Wonder and Sir Paul McCartney.

