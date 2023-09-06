© 2023 Louisville Public Media

From O Brother, Where Art Thou to Bourbon & Beyond, hear Dan Tyminski live on WFPK

Louisville Public Media | By Laura Shine
Published September 6, 2023 at 1:22 PM EDT
Dan Tyminski
Nanette Galloway
Dan Tyminski

Dan Tyminski played the singing voice of George Clooney in O Brother, Where Art Thou, often plays with Alison Krauss & Union Station, has won 14 Grammy awards, and has a new album that he wrote and produced called God Fearing Heathen now out and streaming. And we don't have space or time to mention all of the artists he has played with including Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire! He's also going to be playing at this year's Bourbon & Beyond festival right here in Louisville, KY. happening September 14th through the 17th. He stopped by the WFPK studio to play a couple of songs for us including the hit from O Brother, Where Art Thou and a song from his new album. We also talked about bourbon and Foosball! Dan and his band will be playing Sunday, September 17th at Bourbon & Beyond. Check out his new album below.

Laura Shine
Laura is the afternoon host from 3-6 pm weekdays. Email Laura at lshine@lpm.org
