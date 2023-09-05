© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: R.E.M. "What's The Frequency, Kenneth?"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 5, 2023 at 6:15 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Taken from their ninth studio album, Monster, R.E.M.'s “What’s The Frequency, Kenneth?” was released as a single on September 5, 1994. The song's title refers to an incident in New York City in 1986, when two assailants attacked journalist Dan Rather, while repeating "Kenneth, what is the frequency?"

Lead singer Michael Stipe says the song is an attack on the media, who over-analyze things they don't understand. Bassist Mike Mills called it, "one of my favorite rockers in our canon, touching on pop culture and yet with balls."

Guitarist Peter Buck recalled this experience in the liner notes for In Time: The Best of R.E.M. 1988–2003: "I like Dan Rather. He's a fine newsman, an interesting person to talk to, and quite a bit nuttier than most of those media types (I consider that a good thing). That said, nothing in my rich and varied life prepared me for the experience of performing behind him as he 'danced' and 'sang' 'What's the Frequency, Kenneth?'"

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.