Mental Health Day October 4th!

National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – Call or text 9-8-8

Wednesday, October 4th, is another WFPK Mental Health Day! Listen to an entire day of requests from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. Call 502-814-WFPK (9375) and ask for a song that lifts you up, gives you hope or helps you cope!

You can also email a request to studio@wfpk.org, or, record your request as a voice memo on your phone. Send it to studio@wfpk.org, and you might just hear it on the air!

Heads up! We're celebrating World Mental Health Day, Tuesday, October 10th at the Frazier History Museum. It's our 2nd annual Stop the Stigma event! The evening is free, but space is limited. Register here, and we'll see you there!

Resources for you, family & friends

