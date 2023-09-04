© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Music

Victony: Crafting Music, Freestyling, and Embracing 'The Outlaw King'

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT

Victony discusses a new version of "Soweto" and shares insights into his freestyle process, musical self-discovery, and his aspirations to explore new genres.

In his conversation with Kyle Meredith, Victony gives insights into his musical journey and creative process. The Nigerian-born rapper discusses his recent music releases, highlighting the new version of "Soweto" featured on his 2022 EP, "Outlaw."

Victony delves into his freestyle process, shedding light on the spontaneous and authentic nature of his music creation. He shares his personal growth and self-discovery as an artist, underscoring the evolution of his musical style over time.

The interview offers a glimpse into Victony's artistic ambitions, as he expresses his desire to explore various genres and expand his musical horizons. Additionally, he touches on the significance of live performances in shaping his songwriting approach.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
