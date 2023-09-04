Victony: Crafting Music, Freestyling, and Embracing 'The Outlaw King'

In his conversation with Kyle Meredith, Victony gives insights into his musical journey and creative process. The Nigerian-born rapper discusses his recent music releases, highlighting the new version of "Soweto" featured on his 2022 EP, "Outlaw."

Victony delves into his freestyle process, shedding light on the spontaneous and authentic nature of his music creation. He shares his personal growth and self-discovery as an artist, underscoring the evolution of his musical style over time.

The interview offers a glimpse into Victony's artistic ambitions, as he expresses his desire to explore various genres and expand his musical horizons. Additionally, he touches on the significance of live performances in shaping his songwriting approach.

Listen to the interview above and then check out the video below.