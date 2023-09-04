© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Middle Of The Road"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published September 4, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT

Today's ear X-tacy features a classic track or deep-cut from the Alternative era every weekday at 10:10

Martin Chambers, founding member and drummer extraordinaire of the rock band Pretenders was born September 4, 1951.

In 1978 Chambers joined the yet unnamed band. Speaking about the first rehearsal Chrissie Hynde said, "We plugged in and started playing "Precious", and I remember clearly, I had to turn around and face the wall, I was laughing so hard, because as soon as Martin started playing with us, I knew this was it. We had the band." Chambers also recalled the rehearsal: "We knew it straight away. We just locked in."

Chambers’ hard-hitting style is evident on songs such as "Middle of the Road". Guitarist Adam Seymour commented of the song: "there's a definite thing going on in the rhythm between Chrissie's guitar and Martin's drums that you would need a scientific equation to explain. Martin kind of pulls back on the beat while Chrissie's pushing it forward."

In honor of his 72nd birthday, we’re featuring “Middle Of The Road” as today’s ear X-tacy!

Music
John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
See stories by John Timmons

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.