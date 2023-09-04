Today's ear X-tacy: Pretenders "Middle Of The Road"

Martin Chambers, founding member and drummer extraordinaire of the rock band Pretenders was born September 4, 1951.

In 1978 Chambers joined the yet unnamed band. Speaking about the first rehearsal Chrissie Hynde said, "We plugged in and started playing "Precious", and I remember clearly, I had to turn around and face the wall, I was laughing so hard, because as soon as Martin started playing with us, I knew this was it. We had the band." Chambers also recalled the rehearsal: "We knew it straight away. We just locked in."

Chambers’ hard-hitting style is evident on songs such as "Middle of the Road". Guitarist Adam Seymour commented of the song: "there's a definite thing going on in the rhythm between Chrissie's guitar and Martin's drums that you would need a scientific equation to explain. Martin kind of pulls back on the beat while Chrissie's pushing it forward."

In honor of his 72nd birthday, we’re featuring “Middle Of The Road” as today’s ear X-tacy!

