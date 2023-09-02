© 2023 Louisville Public Media

Public Files:
89.3 WFPL · 90.5 WUOL-FM · 91.9 WFPK

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact info@lpm.org or call 502-814-6500
89.3 WFPL News | 90.5 WUOL Classical 91.9 WFPK Music | KyCIR Investigations
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stream: News Music Classical
Music

Elizabeth Perkins on Los Angeles in the 70s, Joni Mitchell's return, & season 2 of Minx

Louisville Public Media | By Kyle Meredith
Published September 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT
John Johnson

Elizabeth Perkins takes us into season 2 of Minx & the world of a women's erotic magazine

Elizabeth Perkins joins Kyle Meredith to delv into her role in the second season of "Minx." Perkins provides insights into her initial impressions of the show and her character, Constance, while highlighting the experience of revisiting the Los Angeles of the 1970s on set. As classic songs from that era permeate the series, the actress discusses what music Constance would likely be listening to and how the show effectively conveys the social narratives of that decade.

The discussion gracefully bridges the past and the present when Perkins shares her experience attending a recent Joni Mitchell concert at The Gorge in Washington, which featured performances by Brandi Carlile and Sarah McLachlan. Perkins recounts the unique circumstances surrounding the production of the series, from its initial cancellation by HBO to its revival by Starz, where viewers can now enjoy the entire series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.

Music
Kyle Meredith
Kyle is the WFPK Music Director. Email Kyle at kmeredith@lpm.org
See stories by Kyle Meredith

Can we count on your support?

Louisville Public Media depends on donations from members – readers like you – for the majority of our funding. You can help make the next story possible with a donation of $10 or $20. We'll put your gift to work providing news and music for our diverse community.