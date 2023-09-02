Elizabeth Perkins on Los Angeles in the 70s, Joni Mitchell's return, & season 2 of Minx

Elizabeth Perkins joins Kyle Meredith to delv into her role in the second season of "Minx." Perkins provides insights into her initial impressions of the show and her character, Constance, while highlighting the experience of revisiting the Los Angeles of the 1970s on set. As classic songs from that era permeate the series, the actress discusses what music Constance would likely be listening to and how the show effectively conveys the social narratives of that decade.

The discussion gracefully bridges the past and the present when Perkins shares her experience attending a recent Joni Mitchell concert at The Gorge in Washington, which featured performances by Brandi Carlile and Sarah McLachlan. Perkins recounts the unique circumstances surrounding the production of the series, from its initial cancellation by HBO to its revival by Starz, where viewers can now enjoy the entire series.

Watch the interview above and then check out the trailer below.