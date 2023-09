Today's Friday Ride Home was a "New Vintage" Cocktail Hour - contemporary takes on old standards of the American Songbook. Artists like Seal, Seth MacFarlane and Norah Jones, movie star Jeff Goldblum who is a very accomplished pianist, and others. I'm always struck at how pop stars to rockers love to take a turn at the old songs. It's a testament to the great songwriting of the 1920's to the early '60s! Please enjoy and have a great weekend!