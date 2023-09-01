IT'S ALIVE: Slowdive "Kisses" (Glastonbury, 2023)
It's Alive briefly devotes the airwaves to live music everyday at 1pm. Tune in today hear this performance and more live tracks!
English rock band Slowdive released their fifth studio album Everything Is Alive today. The shoegaze icons disbanded in the mid-90s, and returned after a 22-year hiatus with their 2017 self-titled album. Everything Is Alive has been received as a strong follow-up to the comeback record, extending and cementing Slowdive's reputation. This video shows them at this year's Glastonbury Festival performing the Everything Is Alive single "Kisses".