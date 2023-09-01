IT'S ALIVE: Slowdive "Kisses" (Glastonbury, 2023)

English rock band Slowdive released their fifth studio album Everything Is Alive today. The shoegaze icons disbanded in the mid-90s, and returned after a 22-year hiatus with their 2017 self-titled album. Everything Is Alive has been received as a strong follow-up to the comeback record, extending and cementing Slowdive's reputation. This video shows them at this year's Glastonbury Festival performing the Everything Is Alive single "Kisses".