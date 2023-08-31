Today's ear X-tacy: Squeeze "Up The Junction"

Best known as the lead singer and guitarist of the English new wave band Squeeze, Glenn Tilbrook was born August 31, 1957. He generally wrote the music for Squeeze's songs, while his writing partner, Chris Difford, wrote the lyrics. Tilbrook also served as lead guitarist and performed guitar solos on the band's music.

Speaking about his guitar technique Tilbrook commented: “I'm very conscious of my guitar playing, particularly early on, and I wouldn’t trust myself to improvise. It's a sort of an insecurity on my part. ... [One person] who really influenced me is the guy who played the solo on the Carpenters' "Goodbye to Love" [Tony Peluso]. That solo really stuck with me. And it's interesting, because ... it starts with the tune and then it branches off into this wonderful thing. You know, it's like in a musical. A song should carry the plot forward. I think the guitar solo should carry the music forward and not just hang around.”

In honor of Glenn’s 66th birthday, we’re featuring “Up The Junction” by Squeeze as today’s ear X-tacy.

