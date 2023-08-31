Stelle Amor released the poignant "Fentanyl Fight" for Overdose Awareness Day 8-31-23

Louisvillian singer/songwriter, now based in Nashville, Stelle Amor, has been touched by the opioid crisis as many Americans have and has released a poignant song about its effects on family and friends. The title doesn't beat around the bush which is "Fentanyl Fight". August 31st is Overdose Awareness Day. From the notes of her new music video:

Stelle was inspired to write the song while in the bargaining stage of grief or the "what if" cycle after losing a loved one to an overdose. She called upon her trusted Nashville co-writers Tony Zavitson, Rick Beresford, and Deanna Walker to help tell the tale.

“We had all been affected by the opiate crisis, it was therapy mixing pieces of everyone's stories and heartbreak into one song.” says Stelle.

Ian Barter, London’s legendary producer, really took the song to the next level with his musical touch. After losing former band member and friend, Amy Winehouse, to years of addiction, Barter understood all too well the pain of these kinds of tragedies. He was able to match the emotional intensity of the lyrics and melodies with epic musical production.

Together this musical team wanted to connect to other broken hearts and offer something to those who have been affected by this terrible crisis.

Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl (cdc.gov).

Stelle says, “It’s a hard song for me to sing, but I sing it for the ones I’ve lost too young. It’s taken me a long time to release it because it's painful to talk about these things, but I know there are people in the world that relate to my pain and need to know they aren’t alone. Maybe talking about it could save a life. I know silence has had its price."

"Fentanyl Fight" is now streaming.