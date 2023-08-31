© 2023 Louisville Public Media

listen hear! Song of the Day: Dylan LeBlanc "No Promises Broken"

Louisville Public Media | By John Timmons
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
WFPK’s listen hear! Song of the Day spotlights a song we like weekdays at 11:10.

Acclaimed singer/songwriter/multi-instrumentalist Dylan LeBlanc has announced his highly anticipated new album, Coyote, with the release of the lead single, “No Promises Broken.”

“It’s been awhile since I’ve released new music,” LeBlanc posted on social media. “I'm so pleased to deliver you what I think is my best album yet. The first single ‘No Promises Broken’ is an honest love song about two people who come from the same troubled past, and fate intertwines them together. It’s about acknowledging that there will be hard times ahead, but vowing to stick it out without making promises to each other that they know they can’t keep.”

A press release stated: Coyote, is both semi-autobiographical and a concept album, chronicling a man who lives dangerously, always on the edge. Coyote himself is trapped in the criminal underworld of Mexico. As he struggles to find a way out of his treacherous lifestyle, he is tormented by his past, enduring the pain and regret of lost love and a life wasted. Finding his way towards redemption and freedom, Coyote is confronted by the essence of human nature, materialism, and the inherent desire for more.

John Timmons
John is the mid-morning host on WFPK. Email John at jtimmons@lpm.org
